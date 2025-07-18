The BIGGEST Saints Skydive

The Big Saints Skydive is back, and it got even bigger. This year, EVERYONE will jump from 15,000 feet to support Southampton.

We know a skydive is a huge bucket list item for a lot of people, so we are offering you the chance to tick it off while supporting your community. A huge thank you to our Headline Event Partner Barratt Homes for making this event possible!

Join us: Sunday 21stSeptember

Location: Old Sarum Park in Salisbury

Registration Fee: £50

Fundraising Target: £600

If you want to get involved, email [email protected] to register your interest and Skydive to support Southampton!

Dan’s Journey

Your efforts will raise money us on our mission of ensuring everyone in our community can reach their full potential. Our projects work to give life changing opportunities and tools to those who need it most to be able to achieve positive outcomes for themselves.

By taking the leap of faith with Saints Foundation, you will be helping us to support more people like Dan.