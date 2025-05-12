This week @ St Mary's: May 12th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

Saints battled hard to hold Manchester City to a goalless draw at St Mary’s in the only game of the weekend involving our teams.

Southampton FC Women’s season came to an end last week, while our Under-18s had already done all they could in the Premier League South title race, only to be pipped to top spot by Aston Villa, who won one of their two games in hand to leapfrog Saints.

Our Under-21s are in Premier League 2 play-off semi-final action at Crystal Palace this evening.

FIXTURES

MON 12: Crystal Palace vs Saints Under-21s, 7pm BST (Premier League 2 play-offs)

It’s play-off semi-final action for Saints, who thrashed Fulham 5-2 to progress to this stage, helped by a Dom Ballard hat-trick at St Mary’s on his return from loan. Palace finished sixth in the regular season, one point ahead of Saints in seventh, with the winners set for a trip to Manchester City in the final.

Selhurst Park will host tonight’s clash, with tickets available online.

Buy tickets

SUN 18: Everton vs Saints, midday BST (Premier League)

It’s a historic occasion at Goodison Park, with Saints set to be the last ever visitors to Everton’s iconic old home before their move to Bramley-Moore Dock. The hosts have been rejuvenated since the return of David Moyes as manager, losing only three of their last 16 Premier League matches.

Tickets were in high demand for this one, and have already sold out to Saints supporters.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon 12: Sheffield United vs Bristol City live screening (kick-off 8pm BST)

Tue 13: Open Mic Night (7.30pm-9.30pm BST); Sunderland vs Coventry live screening (kick-off 8pm BST)

Thu 15: Premier League Darts live screening (don't miss A Night at the Darts 2 in July!)

Fri 16: Aston Villa vs Spurs (kick-off 7.30pm BST) and Chelsea vs Man United (kick-off 8.15pm BST) live screenings

Sat 17: Saints Together for Mental Health Awareness Week; Crystal Palace vs Man City FA Cup final live screening (kick-off 4.30pm BST)

Sun 18: Everton vs Saints (kick-off midday BST), West Ham vs Nottingham Forest (kick-off 2.15pm BST) and Arsenal vs Newcastle (kick-off 4.30pm BST) live screenings

Book your seat at The Dell!