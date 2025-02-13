Southampton fans and music lovers are in for a treat as The Dell launches a brand-new Open Mic Night, giving local talent the chance to showcase their musical talents.

Taking place every other Tuesday, starting 18th February, from 7:30pm-9:30pm, The Dell will be filled with live music. Hosted by Calum Lintott, a familiar name in the local music scene, come and join us, whether you are an aspiring musician, a seasoned performer or simply a fan of live music.

Take to the Stage

For those looking to perform, it's a first-come first-served setup – so arrive early to secure your slot. Whether you bring your guitar, keyboard or just your voice, all genres and styles are welcome.

If performing is not your thing, grab a seat, soak up the electric atmosphere and enjoy our full food menu. Come along to support your friends or discover fresh talent, everyone is welcome. Also, if you are a season ticket holder, you can get 10% off food and drinks in The Dell all day, every day.

The Dell Open Mic Night promises to be a standout event, hope we see you there!

Book a Table Today