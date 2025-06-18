The Dell July Monthly Quiz with Special Guest Matt Le Tissier!

Get ready for another exciting evening of trivia and laughs – it's time for The Dell Monthly Quiz, back this July with a very special guest: Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier!

Mark your calendar for Wednesday 2nd July at 7pm, where fans of all ages will once again come together for a night of fun, friendly competition, and top-tier quizzing. Taking place on the first Wednesday of each month, this event has quickly become a favourite for Southampton supporters looking to show off their knowledge and enjoy a night out with fellow fans.

This month, Matt Le Tissier will be joining us to add his unique flair to the evening, bringing stories, insights, and a few curveball questions of his own to keep you on your toes.

Whether you are a trivia master or just looking for a great night out, The Dell Monthly Quiz is the perfect chance to get involved, win some fantastic prizes, and enjoy a special night celebrating all things Southampton FC.

So, rally your team, brush up on your Saints history, and don’t miss this unforgettable evening with Matt Le Tissier at The Dell this July!

