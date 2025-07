Calling all pizza lovers! Join us at The Dell every Friday in July and indulge on 2 for 1 pizza – the perfect way to kick off the weekend.

Grab a friend and feast on a range of freshly baked pizzas from our brand-new menu, with mouth-watering options for both vegetarians and meat lovers alike.

Pizzas available on our menu:

Margherita (v)

Pepperoni

Buffalo Chicken

Mediterranean (vg)

Don’t miss out – offer ends on Friday 25th July 2025.

