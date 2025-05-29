The Dell Open Mic Night Moves to Monthly

The Dell is updating the Open Mic Night schedule, with it now set to take place on the last Tuesday of every month starting from June.

This change gives performers and audiences a dedicated evening each month to enjoy live music in a welcoming setting. Hosted by local musician Calum Lintott, the event runs from 7:30pm to 9:30pm and continues to support and encourage a wide range of musical styles and talent levels.

Musicians looking to perform should arrive early, as performance slots are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Whether you play an instrument, sing, or both, all genres are welcomed.

For those who prefer to listen, the evening offers a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy live performances, along with a full food menu. Guests are welcome to come along to support friends or discover new local talent.

Secure your spot for June.

