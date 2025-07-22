Wrexham now on sale to all Saints fans

All Saints fans are now able to purchase their ticket for our season opener against Wrexham on Saturday 9th August at 12.30pm.

The Hollywood spotlights may be on Wrexham, but we've got our own story to write. Tickets are limited after strong sales due to Members and Season Ticket holders buying additional tickets, so don't delay and be in that number with prices starting from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Buy now

Hospitality available

Matchday hospitality is filling up for Wrexham too, with our Executive Boxes and 1885 Lounge sold out, but there are still spaces available across our lounges.

Whether you're looking to experience the buzz of the Saints Bar, something a little bit different to the norm in the Knightwood Lounge or wine and dine colleagues or family in The Halo, there's something for everyone across St Mary's Hospitality.

Level Up Your Matchday

Did you know?

Saints Members have exclusive access to their own ticket window. With high demand expected across our fixtures this season, a Membership is the best way to secure your ticket as well as receiving a number of other exciting benefits.

Memberships

Can't wait that long to see Saints?

Tickets are still available for our friendly against Brighton on Saturday 2nd August at 3.30pm. Join us for Will Still's first game in charge at St Mary's and save £5 when purchasing your tickets in advance of the matchday.

Brighton Tickets