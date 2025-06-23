Southampton fans and food lovers alike are in for a treat this summer, as The Dell at St Mary’s launches an exciting new bottomless brunch offer throughout the month of July.

Running every day of the week, this new experience is set to bring a vibrant, relaxed atmosphere to the stadium’s new spot, with two different packages to choose from.

Two Delicious Ways to Brunch

We’re offering two fantastic brunch packages to suit your appetite:

£30 per person – 2 Hours

Unlimited drinks

One main menu item

Perfect for those who like to take their time while enjoying great food and drinks.

£45 per person – 1.5 Hours

Unlimited drinks

Unlimited food

The ultimate indulgent brunch for those who want to try a bit of everything.

Available Monday to Friday after 1pm & Saturday-Sunday anytime. Last booking 7pm on Mon-Friday. Saturday 7pm and Sunday 5pm. The offer gives plenty of flexibility for midweek meetups or leisurely weekend sessions.

Drinks on offer include Grolsch, Prosecco, cocktails, mocktails, house wine, soft drinks and non-alcoholic beers—ensuring there’s something for everyone, whether you’re toasting a win or simply enjoying a day out.

Food-wise, the £30 package focuses on hearty mains like freshly made burgers and wood-fired pizzas, while the £45 package unlocks full access to an extended menu, featuring starters, loaded fries, nachos, and sides—alongside all the main dishes, of course.

With a relaxed setting, excellent value, and a lively summer vibe, Bottomless Brunch at The Dell promises to be a highlight of the off-season.

