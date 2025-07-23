Women's Lucia Kendall departs for WSL move

Southampton FC Women can confirm that Lucia Kendall has joined Women's Super League side Aston Villa, following the expiry of her contract.

The 21-year-old midfielder makes the move to the top flight after rising through the ranks from the club’s regional talent centre.

After breaking into the senior team as a teenager, Kendall became an integral part of the club’s journey to the Barclays Women’s Championship and was part of a core group of local talent that progressed through the age groups together.

In total, the midfielder made 103 appearances for the club and scored 29 goals, including several memorable strikes; she notched her first St Mary's goal in the title-clinching win against Portsmouth in the FA Women's National League South, and scored a brace in the FAWNL Cup final victory over Huddersfield Town.

In an emotional departure interview, Kendall said: "I don't really know how to sum up these ten years, but it's been incredible."

Kendall celebrating Saints' historic promotion to the second tier in 2022. (Photo: Isabelle Field)

"The support the club has shown me from beginning to end has been amazing, and the trust they've put in me as someone who's come through the Academy to go on to make over 100 appearances was really special for me.

"It's really difficult for me to say goodbye to a club that I love and have been at for so long, but I think now is the right time for me to move on and take the next step and I'm looking forward to the next challenge."

Director of Women’s Football, Marieanne Spacey-Cale, added: “We wish Lucia all the best in this exciting next step of her career, although it’s sad to see her leave we are pleased to see her become the latest player to have risen through the ranks to earn a WSL move.

“As a club we are proud to have played a big part in her journey, as she developed alongside our progression every step of the way. On a personal note, it has been fantastic to see her grow on and off the pitch from her debut season to leading the team out in the second tier.

“We wish Lucia nothing but the best for the future, and we hope to see her succeed further in the rest of her career.”

Everyone at Southampton Football Club would like to thank Lucia for her efforts over the years and wish her all the best for the future.