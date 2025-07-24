Women add SWPL winner Abbie Ferguson to the ranks

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of Scotland youth international Abbie Ferguson, subject to international clearance and FA registration.

The 20-year-old has had an impressive rise in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, and arrives following her departure from 2024/25 title winners Hibernian.

She scored four goals and notched five assists in 27 appearances last season, and earned the August Player of the Month award at the start of Hibs’ league-winning campaign.

Ferguson has 75 senior appearances to her name already, after she started her career at Celtic and enjoyed a positive loan spell at Partick Thistle before two years at Hibernian.

Capped by her country at multiple youth age groups, she scored five goals on her Under-19s debut in 2023.

Now making the move to England for life in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, Ferguson said: “I’ve played in Scotland throughout my career, so I wanted to make the move [to England].

“Hopefully it will help me develop as a footballer and mature as a person - I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”