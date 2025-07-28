Programme subscriptions available for 2025/26

The club’s popular matchday publication, SAINTS, will be continuing as a printed programme for the 2025/26 campaign.

Packed with exclusive content, including insights from new boss Will Still, feature interviews with players past and present, quizzes, games and opposition analysis, the magazine is a matchday must-have.

Even if you’re not a regular visitor to St Mary’s, you don’t have to miss out, with every issue delivered direct to your door with a subscription package.

The full season collection covers Saints’ 23 home Championship fixtures throughout the 2025/26 season, starting with Wrexham’s visit to St Mary’s on Saturday 9th August and concluding with Blackburn Rovers’ trip to the south coast in April 2026. What’s more, all full season subscribers will also receive the pre-season edition against Brighton & Hove Albion for FREE.

All of the B5-size 52-page perfect-bound issues will be produced to allow for a mail out on the Friday before a weekend fixture, scheduling permitting, with editions for midweek fixtures dispatched on the day of the game. Subscribers should not expect their editions to arrive pre-match as this is not intended to be a pre-event service.

The price for this treasured collection is £155, including post and packaging, and you can pre-order now from the club’s official publishing partners Ignition Sports Media.

Alternatively, you can spread the cost with a half-season package covering the first 11 league matches for £80 until the turn of the year.

