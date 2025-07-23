Women's Isabel Watts signs first professional contract

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce that Isabel Watts has signed her first professional contract at the club.

The versatile youngster has been at the club since the Under-10s age group, and has risen through the ranks to become the latest Academy player to sign professional terms.

The 18-year-old, who has played at full-back and further up the field, made her professional debut in January 2024 in the Women's League Cup against Tottenham Hotspur, before stepping out for her league debut against Sheffield United at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

At Academy level, she was part of last season's Hampshire Senior Cup winning Under-21s side along with her first team involvement.

Looking to take the next step of her Southampton journey, Watts said: “It's a special moment and a dream come true for me and my family.

“I’ve seen other players come through and do it and it's my time now. Coming up to train with the first team has given me a taste of senior football and what I want to get into, and I can't wait to get started."