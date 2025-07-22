This week @ St Mary's: July 22nd

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS IN SPAIN FOR PRE-SEASON TRIP

Saints face matches against CD Castellón (Wednesday 23rd July, 10am BST) and RCD Espanyol (Saturday 26th July, 10am BST) as part of a week-long training camp in Spain.

A total of 27 players have travelled to Girona as Will Still’s squad takes shape ahead of the 2025/26 Championship campaign.

Match passes are available to buy on Saints Play for supporters wishing to watch the games.

SAINTS OVERCOME GILLINGHAM AND VALENCIENNES

Last week saw Saints play four 60-minute matches at Staplewood, helping to build the fitness of the squad.

Saints beat Gillingham 1-0 and 3-1 on Tuesday, before a 1-1 draw and 1-0 win over Valenciennes on Friday in the first meetings between the Sport Republic clubs.

Highlights and reaction of both days’ action is available online.

WOMEN’S FIXTURES COMING SOON

Southampton FC Women’s 2025/26 fixture list will be confirmed on Friday.

Simon Parker’s side announced the signings of attacker Maria Edwards from Blackburn and defender Jess Simpson on loan from Manchester United last week.

Defender Paige Peake, who served Saints for three seasons, has returned to former club Ipswich.

RETRO-INSPIRED AWAY KIT RELEASED

Our away kit for the 2025/26 season has been well received following its reveal. Created by PUMA, our away shirt continues the retro theme of the home strip.

The shirt is inspired by the kit worn during the mid to late 90s, and was worn by Saints heroes such as Matt Le Tissier, Ken Monkou, Matt Oakley, Egil Østenstad and Francis Benali.

The iconic yellow and blue striped shirt is matched with blue shorts and yellow and blue socks.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

Men's Season Tickets are on sale to all supporters but are now limited. Don't miss out on being in that number across the 2025/26 season.

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

