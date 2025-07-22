Women to start pre-season with AFC Wimbledon trip

Southampton FC Women will start their pre-season schedule with a trip to AFC Wimbledon on Sunday 3rd August (2pm BST).

New Head Coach Simon Parker's first game in charge will come against the third tier side, who play in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division.

The pre-season opener will be played at Imperial Sports Ground, the home of Tooting & Mitcham FC.

Tickets for the game are FREE, but supporters will need to download them from the following link in advance.

Download tickets

Away supporters are instructed to use turnstiles 4, 5, and 6 on the day, which are closest to the entrance of the ground.

