Saints confirm travelling squad for Spain trip
Southampton can confirm the 27 players who have travelled to Spain for the club’s pre-season training camp.
The squad touched down in Girona today at the start of a week-long trip that will include friendly fixtures against CD Castellón on Wednesday 23rd July (10am BST) and RCD Espanyol on Saturday 26th July (10am BST).
The following players have travelled:
Goalkeepers
Gavin Bazunu
Alex McCarthy
Dylan Moody
Aaron Ramsdale
Defenders
James Bree
Ronnie Edwards
Ryan Manning
Joshua Quarshie
Joachim Kayi Sanda
Jack Stephens
Yukinari Sugawara
Charlie Taylor
Welington
Nathan Wood
Midfielders
Joe Aribo
Shea Charles
Mateus Fernandes
Moses Sesay
Will Smallbone
Forwards
Cameron Archer
Adam Armstrong
Ben Brereton Díaz
Damion Downs
Samuel Edozie
Ryan Fraser
Jay Robinson
Ross Stewart
