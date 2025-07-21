Saints confirm travelling squad for Spain trip

Southampton can confirm the 27 players who have travelled to Spain for the club’s pre-season training camp.

The squad touched down in Girona today at the start of a week-long trip that will include friendly fixtures against CD Castellón on Wednesday 23rd July (10am BST) and RCD Espanyol on Saturday 26th July (10am BST).

The following players have travelled:

Goalkeepers

Gavin Bazunu

Alex McCarthy

Dylan Moody

Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders

James Bree

Ronnie Edwards

Ryan Manning

Joshua Quarshie

Joachim Kayi Sanda

Jack Stephens

Yukinari Sugawara

Charlie Taylor

Welington

Nathan Wood

Midfielders

Joe Aribo

Shea Charles

Mateus Fernandes

Moses Sesay

Will Smallbone

Forwards

Cameron Archer

Adam Armstrong

Ben Brereton Díaz

Damion Downs

Samuel Edozie

Ryan Fraser

Jay Robinson

Ross Stewart

