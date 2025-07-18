Saints add CD Castellón friendly to Spain trip

As part of their trip to Spain, Southampton will play Spanish Segunda División side CD Castellón on Wednesday 23rd July (10am BST).

The midweek test will take place alongside the club's previously arranged friendly against Espanyol on Saturday 26th July (kick-off 10am BST).

Wednesday's fixture will be played behind closed doors as Will Still's side ramp up preparations for the 2025/26 season.

