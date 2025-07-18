Eight Under-21s sign new contracts

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that eight of the Under-21s squad have signed new contract extensions.

Attackers Will Merry and Princewill Ehibhatiomhan, along with defender Sonnie Davis and goalkeeper Khiani Shombe, have all penned one-year extensions that will run until 2026.

Elsewhere, three players who shone with the Under-18s and started to break into the Under-21s side - Jayden Moore, Nick Oyekunle, and Barnaby Williams - have all signed two-year deals that will keep them at the club until 2027.

Finally, Ben Reeves, who returned to the club as an over-age support player last summer, has also signed a new deal until 2026 as he combines his on-pitch role with a new position as an Individual Development Coach.

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, commented: "All eight players have more than earned the reward of their contracts being extended. Whether it was Nick finishing top goalscorer in the Under-18s Premier League and earning his first England call-up, or the resilience and commitment shown by Sonnie and Barnaby to bounce back from injury setbacks.

"Jayden, Princewill and Will all played a key role in the Under-21s progressing to the Premier League 2 Final, and with the less seen impact Khiani has had at the training ground every day, they all contributed to a very successful season for the Academy.

"We're also delighted that Ben will combine his playing and mentorship responsibilities whilst transitioning into a new Individual Development Coach role, which will allow him to have even greater impact this season."