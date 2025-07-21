Abdulhalim Okunola signs first professional contract

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that Abdulhalim Okunola has signed his first professional contract, keeping him at the club until 2027.

The 18-year-old defender joined Saints from Chelsea in 2023 for his scholarship years, and progressed through the ranks to feature consistently for the Under-18s in their impressive 2024/25 season.

He made 27 appearances in all competitions in the most recent campaign, and scored his first goal in the FA Youth Cup third round victory over Swansea.

After penning his first professional deal, Abdul said: "It's a big moment for me, my friends and my family and all the coaches that have put trust in me.

"It's a really good opportunity for me to sign a contract at a good club like Southampton. My aim is to keep working hard, keep my head down and stay humble to keep developing well."

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, added "Abdul’s rate of development and level of performance last season was impressive, becoming a key player in the Under-18s' push for the Premier League South title.

"His adaptability to play full back or centre back, desire to compete and defend, and adding a goalscoring threat to his game have earned him the next milestone of his journey and provide him with a solid base to build upon over the next two seasons.”