Southampton Under-21s will face Aldershot, Sutton United, Truro City, and Woking in the 2025/26 National League Cup group stages.

The second season of the fledgling competition will continue to advance the agreement between the Premier League and National League, pitting the first teams from non-league's top tier against PL2 Academy sides.

Saints have been drawn into Group C this season, which consists of the following teams:

Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Southampton, West Ham United, Aldershot Town, Sutton United, Truro City, Woking.

The Academy sides will only play their non-league group stage opponents, with all ties being played away from home. The top two teams from all four groups will advance to the knockout stages.

Saints' National League Cup group stage fixtures and ticket details will be released in due course.