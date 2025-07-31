Sonnie Davis joins Eastleigh on loan

Southampton Football Club can confirm that defender Sonnie Davis has joined Eastleigh on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old heads out for his first senior loan after rising through the Academy ranks and signing a professional contract in July 2023.

After recovering from an injury spell on the sidelines last season, Davis signed a contract extension this summer and will now link up with Southampton's non-league neighbours Eastleigh for their upcoming National League campaign.

The club would like to wish Sonnie well for the upcoming year and looks forward to monitoring his progress.