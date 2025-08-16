Saints sign Rory Whittaker to join Under-21s

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of defender Rory Whittaker, who joins the club's Under-21s side.

The 18-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal at the club after arriving from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, where he rose through the Academy ranks.

Whittaker already has senior experience to his name after he became Hibs' youngest debutant at 16-years-old in September 2023; he has since amassed 11 top-flight appearances in Scotland, and 25 senior games in total after a loan spell with Spartans last season.

"I think the facilities here are really good. It's exceptional, so I think I can better myself on the pitch and off the pitch here." the Scottish youth international said, after his arrival at Staplewood.

"Coming here is a massive thing for me, I obviously want to try and get into that First Team, every young player wants to, that's the main goal but right now it's just to settle in and enjoy my time."

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, added "Rory is another positive addition to our Under-21s group, having already gained impressive First Team and international experience in Scotland.

"His athletic profile and offensive qualities provide more competition and depth in the full back areas, which is important for us to continue to build on the success of last season."