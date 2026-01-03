Published:
Under-21s

Sonnie Davis joins Chelmsford on loan

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Academy/Loan Watch/Brackley_20v_20Eastleigh-184_mh01ky

Southampton Football Club can confirm that Academy defender Sonnie Davis has joined Chelmsford City on a short-term loan.

The right-back had joined non-league neighbours Eastleigh back in July, but he has since been recalled and now makes the switch to the Clarets to gain more minutes in senior football.

Davis made 15 appearances in all competitions, and recorded two assists, during his time in the National League, with a spell in the National League South to come in his latest loan venture.

The club would like to wish Sonnie well and look forward to monitoring his progress once more.

Related

2025-26/U21s/Matchdays/20251202 Southampton vs AS Monaco/D4S_5998_bu4l2m

Under-21s' RB Leipzig clash postponed

Under-21s
2025-26/U21s/Matchdays/20251202 Southampton vs AS Monaco/D4S_6130_ayuhnn

U21 Report: Saints 0-2 Monaco

Under-21s