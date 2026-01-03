Sonnie Davis joins Chelmsford on loan

Southampton Football Club can confirm that Academy defender Sonnie Davis has joined Chelmsford City on a short-term loan.

The right-back had joined non-league neighbours Eastleigh back in July, but he has since been recalled and now makes the switch to the Clarets to gain more minutes in senior football.

Davis made 15 appearances in all competitions, and recorded two assists, during his time in the National League, with a spell in the National League South to come in his latest loan venture.

The club would like to wish Sonnie well and look forward to monitoring his progress once more.