Sufianu Sillah Dibaga signs first professional contract

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that Sufianu Sillah Dibaga has signed his first professional contract, keeping him at the club until 2026.

The 18-year-old winger joined Saints at the end of his Under-16s campaign from Crystal Palace, and signed his scholarship contract in 2023.

He had an impressive season at Under-18s level, recording nine goals and 11 assists in the 2024/25 U18 Premier League campaign, and made his first appearance for the Under-21s in the Premier League Cup.

After signing his first professional contract, Sufianu said: "It's something I've been working towards since I joined Southampton, and now that I've signed I'm glad that I've got my first pro.

"Now I'm looking forward to performing and hopefully earn another one and many more."

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, added "Last season, Sufianu continued to build on the form and impact he had during his first season with the club, adding more consistent quality and threat which contributed to a productive season of goals and assists with the Under-18s.

"The step up to Under-21s now provides him with a higher challenge, but one that we're sure he can adapt to quickly and continue the progress he has made over the past two seasons."