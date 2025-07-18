Report: Archer and Armstrong on target against Valenciennes

Following Tuesday's pair of victories over League Two visitors Gillingham (1-0 and 3-1), Southampton played two more 60-minute matches at Staplewood Campus on Friday afternoon, this time facing French third-tier side Valenciennes.

GAME ONE

Saints started on the front foot in this first meeting between the two Sport Republic clubs, going close early on through Nathan Wood’s header, which just dropped inches wide of the post from Ryan Manning’s inswinging cross.

But it was the visitors who stole the lead when Saints were caught in possession inside their own penalty area, allowing Samy Baghdadi the chance to beat Aaron Ramsdale with a confident finish.

Saints’ best chance to level the scores before the half-time break arrived five minutes before the interval when another Manning cross this time picked out Samuel Edozie at the far post, who nodded the ball down perfectly for Ben Brereton Díaz to strike first time, but his venomous volley flew wide of the target from 10 yards.

Half time: Saints 0-1 Valenciennes

Saints wore the club's new away kit for the first time

Saints’ fortunes took another turn when Flynn Downes hobbled off with a problem early in the second period, replaced by 18-year-old Moses Sesay from the club’s Academy.

Frustration was growing as Edozie launched into a tackle, proving Saints’ determination not to lose, and the hosts duly levelled things up with a brilliantly-worked goal.

Just as Valenciennes had scored 17 minutes into the first half, Saints found the net 17 minutes into the second after youngster Sesay initially won the ball in midfield.

Brereton Díaz accelerated forward, Ryan Fraser found Shea Charles, and Charles slipped the ball to his right for Cameron Archer to continue his summer hot streak of scoring in every pre-season match so far, driving a low shot across the keeper to equalise.

An altercation between Wood and Gaëtan Courtet saw both players booked as tempers flared, before Brereton Díaz went close to a late winner with a rising drive that only just cleared the crossbar.

Full time: Saints 1-1 Valenciennes

Saints: Ramsdale, Bree, Stephens (c), Wood, Manning, Charles, Downes (Sesay 36), Edozie, Fraser, Brereton Díaz, Archer.

Goal: Archer (47’).

Booked: Wood.

Valenciennes: Louchet, Abu, Coeff, Thomas, Wahib, K. Diomandé, Rouai, Appuah, Baghdadi, Ipiele, Courtet.

Goal: Baghdadi (17’).

Booked: Courtet.

Samuel Edozie sets off on a run down the right wing

GAME TWO

A completely different XI took to the field for both teams for the second game, which saw Saints took a 12th-minute lead through Adam Armstrong.

Ross Stewart might have scored himself, latching on to Joe Aribo’s ball over the top and hitting the base of the post from an improbable angle as keeper Justin Lacombe advanced, but Armstrong was in the right place to guide home the rebound.

Stewart, operating as the centre-forward flanked by Armstrong to the right and Jay Robinson to the left, was again met by the aggressive Lacombe soon after, with the striker keen to play on the shoulder of the visiting defence.

Saints came close to doubling their lead in a half they dominated when Will Smallbone’s left-wing corner picked out the towering figure of Joshua Quarshie, whose header was parried into the air by Lacombe and headed to safety by a defender on the line.

Half time: Saints 1-0 Valenciennes

Adam Armstrong pounces on the rebound to score

Saints’ control continued into the second period without carrying quite the same goal threat in the final third.

Smallbone was on the receiving end of a painful late tackle, but climbed to his feet to complete the full hour, as Sesay and fellow teenager Baylee Dipepa replaced Aribo and Robinson for the final 11 minutes.

Ultimately Armstrong's poacher's goal in the first half ensured Saints edged the overall result on a day when the new away kit, inspired by the 1996/97 strip, was given a runout for the first time.

Full time: Saints 1-0 Valenciennes

Saints: McCarthy, Sugawara, Kayi Sanda, Quarshie, Taylor (c), Welington, Aribo (Sesay 49), Smallbone, Armstrong, Stewart, Robinson (Dipepa 49).

Goal: Armstrong (12’).

Valenciennes: Lacombe, A. Diomandé, Niakate, Tremoulet, Koum, Belloumou, Sissoko, Collet, Kouakou, Buades, Oyewusi.