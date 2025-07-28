Bednarek ends eight-year Saints stay

Jan Bednarek has completed a permanent transfer to Portuguese outfit FC Porto subject to international clearance.

Arriving on the south coast in 2017, the Poland international went on to make 254 appearances for Saints, scoring 11 goals.

Including 181 Premier League appearances, Bednarek was an ever-present in 2023/24 helping Saints regain Premier League status with victory over Leeds in the Championship play-off final.

Now departing to join the 30-time Primeira League champions, everyone at Southampton Football Club would like to thank Jan for his years of dedication both on and off the pitch and wish him every success in the future.