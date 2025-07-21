Published:
Season Ticket additional window open for Wrexham game

Written by
SFC Media
Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our season opener against Wrexham on Saturday 9th August at 12.30pm.

Season Ticket holders will have until Tuesday 22nd July at 9.30am to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window. After this, any remaining tickets will go on general sale.

Saints fans with a Membership are also still able to purchase their ticket for both Wrexham and Stoke.

Can't wait that long to see Saints?

Tickets are still available for our friendly against Brighton on Saturday 2nd August at 15.30pm. Join us for Will Still's first game in charge at St Mary's and save £5 when purchasing your tickets in advance of the matchday.

