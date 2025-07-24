Published:
Season Ticket additional window open for Stoke City game

SFC Media
Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our second home game against Stoke City on Saturday 23rd August at 3pm.

Season Ticket Holders will have until Friday 25th July at 9.30am to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window. Following this, any remaining tickets will go on general sale.

Can't wait that long to see Saints?

Tickets are still available for our friendly against Brighton on Saturday 2nd August at 15.30pm. Join us for Will Still's first game in charge at St Mary's and save £5 when purchasing your tickets in advance of the matchday.

