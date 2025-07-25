Stoke City now on sale to all fans

All fans can now purchase their ticket for the second home game of the season against Stoke City on Saturday 23rd August at 3pm.

Will Still's Saints face the Potters in this EFL Championship clash. Strong sales in both the Members and Season Ticket holder additional exclusive windows means tickets are limited. Therefore Saints fans are encouraged to act fast to ensure their seat. Prices start from £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Buy Now

Level up your matchday experience with St Mary's Hospitality

Hospitality is still available across our lounges for Stoke City. Whether you're looking to experience the buzz of the Saints Bar, something a little bit different to the norm in the Knightwood Lounge or wine and dine colleagues or family in The Halo, there's something for everyone.

Stoke City Hospitality

Did you know?

Saints Members have exclusive access to their own ticket window. With high demand expected across our fixtures this season, a Membership is the best way to secure your ticket as well as receiving a number of other exciting benefits.

Memberships

Can't wait that long to see Saints?

Tickets are still available for our friendly against Brighton on Saturday 2nd August at 3.30pm. Join us for Will Still's first game in charge at St Mary's and save £5 when purchasing your tickets in advance of the matchday.

Brighton Tickets