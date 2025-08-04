This week @ St Mary's: August 4th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS SIGN OFF PRE-SEASON WITH BRIGHTON DRAW

Southampton finished up their pre-season preparations with a test against high-quality opposition, as they fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The clubs, who had earlier in the day played a behind-closed doors, 60-minute training match, faced off at St Mary’s a week out from the new Championship campaign getting under way, with two goals from Yankuba Minteh putting the visitors ahead before Saints rallied through a Jay Robinson strike and Adam Armstrong penalty.

For Saints, summer signings Joshua Quarshie and Damion Downs both made their first appearances at the stadium, while there was also a debut for the new black-and-red third kit following its release earlier in the week.

2025/26 BBC RADIO SOLENT FANS’ FORUM

Join us for our annual BBC Radio Solent Fans' Forum at St Mary's Stadium, on Thursday 7th August from 6-7pm BST. The doors will open at 5.30pm.

Men's First Team Manager Will Still, CEO Phil Parsons and Group Technical Director Johannes Spors will all be there to answer all your questions on a range of topics relating to the club.

Adam Blackmore from BBC Radio Solent will be hosting the event, which is now sold out to supporters.

TICKETING UPDATES

Following our first sell-out of the season for Saturday’s opening day clash with Wrexham, the Ticket Exchange is now open for this fixture.

The August away trips to Ipswich and Watford, as well as our Carabao Cup tie at Northampton, have also sold out, along with 2025/26 Season Tickets.

The south coast derby against Portsmouth at St Mary’s on Sunday 14th September (midday BST) remains on sale to eligible supporters, with 2025/26 Memberships the only way to secure your seat.

Portsmouth tickets

SEVEN GAMES HANDED NEW KICK-OFF TIMES

Seven more of Saints' Championship fixtures have been chosen for live television broadcast, with the EFL and Sky Sports confirming all selections up until January 5th 2026.

None of Saints' fixtures have seen a further change in date up until the New Year, with only kick-off times altered due to being shown live by Sky Sports.

Head to the Men’s First Team fixtures page for the full updated schedule.

RAMSDALE MAKES NEWCASTLE LOAN SWITCH

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has joined Newcastle United on loan for the 2025/26 season.

The England international signed for Saints in August 2024 and made 32 appearances last season.

The club wishes Aaron well at Newcastle, who finished fifth in the Premier League last term to qualify for the Champions League for the forthcoming campaign.

BEDNAREK ENDS EIGHT-YEAR SAINTS STAY

Jan Bednarek has completed a permanent transfer to Portuguese outfit FC Porto subject to international clearance.

Arriving on the south coast in 2017, the Poland international went on to make 254 appearances for Saints, scoring 11 goals.

Now departing to join the 30-time Primeira League champions, everyone at Southampton Football Club would like to thank Jan for his years of dedication both on and off the pitch and wish him every success in the future.

Forever a Saint 😇 pic.twitter.com/ihuuNfB0LL — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 29, 2025

WOMEN MAKE WINNING START TO PRE-SEASON

Southampton FC Women put in a comfortable first-half performance against AFC Wimbledon to earn a 4-2 win in their first pre-season outing of 2025/26.

Simon Parker’s first match in charge saw new forward Emma Harries score a goal and add two assists, as fellow summer signings Kiera Sena, Jess Simpson and Abbie Ferguson also netted for Saints.

Six new Saints started overall in Parker’s first-half line-up, including a first start for young goalkeeper Ella Pettit who played the full 90 minutes.

UNDER-16S WIN SUPERCUPNI FINAL LIVE ON BBC

Our Under-16s have celebrated an impressive victory in the prestigious SuperCupNI tournament.

Saints won the Boys Premier section of the competition, previously known as the NI Milk Cup, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the live, televised final thanks to a fine goal late in the first half from Jude Daniels.

The Northern Ireland youth tournament featured a number of high-profile clubs from various leagues around the world, with Saints captain Bobby Martin also being named player of the tournament.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Tue 5: Character Breakfast (8am-10am BST or 10am-midday BST)

Wed 6: Wing Wednesday (75p each!); Monthly Quiz (7pm BST)

Thu 7: Live EFL: Port Vale vs Cardiff (8pm BST)

Fri 8: Live EFL: Birmingham vs Ipswich (8pm BST)

Sat 9: Matchday at St Mary's!

Sun 10: Live EFL: Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday (12.30pm BST)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

