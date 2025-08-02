Ahead of the clubs’ pre-season friendly later today, Saints and Brighton also played a 60-minute, behind-closed-doors training exercise, giving the opportunity to get additional work into more players.

It was a competitive contest, with Ross Stewart and Kuryu Matsuki both going close for Saints in the opening 20 minutes after nice moves.

Brighton then took the lead on 21 minutes with Jeremy Sarmiento’s thumping strike into the top corner from just inside the area.

Saints pushed for an equaliser after half time, but Brighton held them off and claimed the 1-0 win.

The clubs will face each other at 3.30pm BST today in what will be the final pre-season test for Will Still’s side ahead of the Championship season starting.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Sugawara, Kayi Sanda, Wood, Edwards, Welington, Matsuki (Akachukwu 47), Bragg, Dibling, Robinson, Stewart.

Brighton XI: McGill, Veltman, Coppola, Simmonds, Kadioglu (Slater 47), Milner, Yalcouye, Buonannotte, Gruda, Sarmiento, Welbeck.