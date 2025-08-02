Jay Robinson kick-started Southampton's comeback against Brighton in their final friendly of pre-season and reflected on a good day's work for both himself and the team.

Robinson scored shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute at St Mary's to make the score 2-1, with Adam Armstrong then equalising soon after from the penalty spot as Saints overturned both of Yankuba Minteh's earlier goals for the Seagulls to earn a 2-2 draw.

"It was really good to get something out of the game and, for the team, we played really well in the second half and it was good to contribute," said the 18-year-old forward.

"We've been working hard during pre-season, building fitness, so it's definitely helped [with the comeback]."

The match followed a 60-minute, behind-closed-doors game between the clubs that had taken place in the morning, in which Robinson played the whole match, with Brighton claiming a 1-0 win in that contest.

"It was different, it was tiring, but yeah, it's enjoyable," said the Academy graduate on playing two matches in the same day. "It's nice to get that work into my legs.

"I'm just trying to improve every day and get better, learn off the players, learn off manager, and contribute as much as possible."