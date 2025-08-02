Having battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Brighton in Saints’ final pre-season friendly, Will Still sees plenty of room for encouragement ahead of the Championship season starting next weekend.

Goals either side of the break from Yankuba Minteh put the Seagulls ahead, before strikes inside four minutes from Jay Robinson and Adam Armstrong ensured the hosts rounded off preparations on a positive note.

Having also played the Premier League outfit in a 60-minute behind-closed-doors friendly in the morning, Still reflected on a positive day overall.

“I think we've had a really good day as a whole because we played sixty minutes this morning and there were a few really good performances in that. We’re obviously still trying to manage minutes and trying to get everyone the right load and the right physical intensity.

“We're not really looking into shapes and who's on the pitch with who at what point, we're just really checking the physical load. But I think that the first game we played this morning and then that second half looks more like the team that we want to be and that we're going to try and be.

“We got the press right, we got the situation with the ball right in the second half. How their second goal isn't a foul I don't know, but that's another matter. But on the whole, it's a real positive and it's nice to have the fans see what we're trying to do. The first 45-50 minutes were difficult because they’re a good team as well. But no, on the whole, really positive.

“I think it's encouraging and it gives a bit of belief and something to hold onto. We've got another week, it's free to fine-tune the little details but it's been four or five really intense and tough weeks physically for them and now we're just going to get them competition ready.

“But you obviously want to see bits of it and I think over the course of the whole day, we have seen bits of it and encouragement where we probably haven't seen that in the other games so far. So it's good.”

