Still “can’t wait” for season opener

Having had his first taste of a St Mary’s matchday in Saints’ 2-2 draw with Brighton on Saturday, Will Still is excited for this weekend’s Championship opener against Wrexham.

Still’s side rounded off pre-season with a battling draw against the Seagulls, with second half strikes from Jay Robinson and Adam Armstrong ending preparations on a positive note.

Now attention turns to hosting the newly promoted Welsh outfit at a sold-out St Mary’s on Saturday.

“I can't wait. I can't wait,” Still said. “In the second half I saw where we're trying to go and what we're trying to do. And you feel the energy, you feel them [the fans] get behind us.

“I think it's a good show of character as well to come back from two goals down. Because I think in the past weeks or in the past months that could’ve turned into nothing. But we're working on it. I think they can see that.

“They can see the effort as well, so it's important for them, it's important for us and yeah, it's good.”

