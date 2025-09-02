This week @ St Mary's: September 2nd

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS SIGN OFF TRANSFER WINDOW WITH NINTH ADDITION

Leo Scienza became Saints’ ninth and final summer signing, arriving just before Monday night’s deadline to complete the club’s transfer business.

Five of Saints’ newcomers arrived in the last four days of the window, with Finn Azaz, Caspar Jander and Tom Fellows agreeing deals on Friday, followed by loan recruit Elias Jelert on Sunday. Joshua Quarshie, Damion Downs, Mads Roerslev and George Long had already signed.

Charlie Taylor (West Brom), James Bree (Charlton) and Will Smallbone (Millwall) all completed loan moves away from St Mary’s on deadline day, while Juan Larios, Paul Onuachu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jan Bednarek, Aaron Ramsdale, Tyler Dibling, Mateus Fernandes, Joachim Kayi Sanda, Yukinari Sugawara, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Ben Brereton Díaz also departed during the window.

SAINTS SET FOR INTERNATIONAL BREAK

There’s no game this weekend for our Men’s First Team or Academy teams, as World Cup qualifying resumes across the globe.

We will have the full breakdown of who plays who and when in our international guide later this week.

Our next fixture will be the highly-anticipated south coast derby at St Mary’s against Portsmouth, which has already sold out for home and away supporters.

WOMEN SET FOR WSL2 OPENER

Southampton FC Women will kick off their new WSL2 campaign at home to Ipswich on Saturday.

Tickets are on general sale for the season opener at St Mary’s (2pm BST), priced at £10 for Adults and Seniors, £5 for 18-25-year-olds and FREE for Under-18s.

Saints signed off their pre-season preparations with a competitive final friendly against top-flight opponents Tottenham on Sunday, with Spurs running out 3-1 winners at Snows Stadium.

SAINTS HELD AT WATFORD IN TALE OF TWO FREE-KICKS

Saints were forced to settle for a draw on Saturday at Watford, where Finn Azaz made his debut for the club.

Will Still’s side twice edged in front, as Cameron Archer followed up his Carabao Cup strike at Norwich with his first league goal of the season, before Ryan Manning repeated his free-kick heroics against Wrexham with another set-piece stunner with 12 minutes left.

But on both occasions Saints were pegged back by the hosts, as Kwadwo Baah cancelled out Archer’s opener 20 minutes into the second half, before Nestory Irankunda matched Manning with a 25-yard free-kick of his own three minutes after the Irishman thought he’d won the game at the other end.

GOALS GALORE FOR UNDER-21S AND UNDER-18S

Saints Under-21s recovered from a disastrous start to rescue a point at Ipswich in Premier League 2 on Friday night.

Finding themselves 2-0 down inside nine minutes at Colchester’s JobServe Community Stadium, Saints hit back with two second-half goals to ensure the spoils were shared in a game that finished 10-a-side.

Meanwhile, our Under-18s hit West Brom for six on Saturday, running out 6-3 winners at Staplewood. Harry Gathercole scored a hat-trick, with Thierry Rohart-Brown, Korban McMullan and Leo Umeh also on target.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

