Two fixtures on general sale for Saints Women

Southampton FC Women's busy first month of the season continues, with two more exciting September home fixtures at St Mary's Stadium and Silverlake Stadium now on general sale.

With the Women's Super League 2 season opener at St Mary's on Saturday 6th September fast approaching, Saints' next two home games are also on general sale for later in the month.

Simon Parker's side face Bristol City at St Mary’s on Saturday 21st September (2pm kick-off), before welcoming Sunderland to the Silverlake Stadium on Saturday 28th September (12pm kick-off).

Both games continue our commitment to great value ticket prices for fans and families, with Adults priced at £10 and Under-14s just £4.

Be part of the growing support for women’s football and join us in September to back the team.

Bristol City Women

Sunderland Women

