The Dell’s Monthly Quiz Night returns for more fun and trivia this September featuring our special guest, Southampton legend James Beattie.

Clear your calendar for Wednesday 3rd September from 7pm, for an evening of friendly competition, laughs, and fun for every age. Taking place on the first Wednesday of every month, our Monthly Quiz has become a fan favourite amongst Southampton supporters and locals alike.

Exclusively for September, James Beattie will be joining us as a co-host, bringing saints nostalgia and questions that will keep you on your toes.

Rally your squad together and brush up on your knowledge – it's going to be an unforgettable evening!

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 3rd September

Time: Arrival from 7pm

Location: The Dell, St Mary’s Stadium Southampton

Entry Fee: £2 per person (Card payment only)

Team Size: Up to six players

Book a Table