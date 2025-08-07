Published:
The Dell

September’s Monthly Quiz Night with Special Guest James Beattie

Written by
SFC Media
Monthly_Quiz_September_Assets13_m2zbus

The Dell’s Monthly Quiz Night returns for more fun and trivia this September featuring our special guest, Southampton legend James Beattie.

Clear your calendar for Wednesday 3rd September from 7pm, for an evening of friendly competition, laughs, and fun for every age. Taking place on the first Wednesday of every month, our Monthly Quiz has become a fan favourite amongst Southampton supporters and locals alike.

Exclusively for September, James Beattie will be joining us as a co-host, bringing saints nostalgia and questions that will keep you on your toes.

Rally your squad together and brush up on your knowledge – it's going to be an unforgettable evening!

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 3rd September

Time: Arrival from 7pm

Location: The Dell, St Mary’s Stadium Southampton

Entry Fee: £2 per person (Card payment only)

Team Size: Up to six players

Book a Table

Related

SFC_DELL_BANKHOLIDAY_Saintslive_1536_x_1076_yci9lt

August Bank Holiday Party

The Dell
2024-25/Marketing/SFC_2425_TheDell_CharacterBreakfast_8_p93wea

2025/26 Matchdays at The Dell

The Dell