As a busy summer came to a close, Southampton Football Club's first team weren't the only active side as several Academy movements were confirmed across the transfer window.

The summer began, as always, with the new intake of first year scholars as 12 youngsters signed their deals to join up with the Under-18s side.

The new cohort included Northern Irish duo Luke Hawe, and Calum Anderson, who were the first two new arrivals into the Academy.

Hawe is a striker from Ballymena United, who became their youngest-ever senior player at 15-years-old, whilst Anderson is a defender who came through the Linfield FC ranks and made his senior debut back in January.

For the Under-21s, there were two additions made as Sutura Kakay and Rory Whittaker were brought in on professional contracts as the window progressed.

Kakay is a combative midfielder who impressed at Sheffield Wednesday at Under-18s and Under-21s level, with experience in first team training at the Yorkshire club, whilst Whittaker is a Scottish youth international defender who signed a three-year deal from Hibernian, where made 11 senior appearances and was their youngest-ever debutant in 2023.

Sutura Kakay joined in July. (Photo: Stuart Martin)

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Hugo Fisher joined the Under-21s after his departure from Brighton & Hove Albion, and former Chelsea duo Walter Nutter and Harry Rodda arrived to bolster the Under-18s side.

Across the window there were an additional 16 contracts awarded to players across the Academy, with first professional deals and new extensions securing the future of some of the club's best performers from last season.

Completing the set on deadline day was the arrival of 17-year-old left-back Davon Gbajumo, who joined from Peterborough United on a scholarship contract after impressing across their age groups with several Under-21s appearances and senior training experience under his belt.

As always, there were departures in the Academy, as players across the age groups made the next steps in their careers to further their development, either on permanent deals or loan moves.

Striker Dom Ballard ended his 12-year stay at the club as he sealed a permanent transfer to last season's League One play-off finalists Leyton Orient, as he looks to pave his way in senior football in the EFL.

The young forward was prolific across the across the age groups at Staplewood, and scored on a memorable senior debut as he made four senior appearances in total for the club.

Other permanent departures from the Under-21s were goalkeeper Adli Mohamed, who joined UAE Pro League side Al Nasr, and full-back Derrick Abu, who moved to Saints' sister club Valenciennes after the expiry of his contract.

Nico Lawrence departed the club on deadline day, to help him facilitate a move back into senior football and further his development after amassing 50 senior appearances in loan spells during his time at the club.

Brook Myers and Cameron Frederick also left on the final day of the window, with the latter joining Oxford United in a permanent move, whilst 16-year-old centre-back Harley Emsden-James, who had made his Under-18s debut, joined Manchester United back in July.

Finally, several exciting loan deals were confirmed throughout the window as multiple young players earned the chance to impress at senior level across the English pyramid and abroad.

Goalkeeper Ollie Wright sealed his first EFL loan to Accrington Stanley, whilst Princewill Ehibhatiomhan secured his first senior loan to Swindon Town, and full-back Sonnie Davis joined local National League side Eastleigh for his first taste of senior football.

Elsewhere, recent signings Rento Takaoka and Daouda Traoré will continue their development on loan before integrating with the club's Academy; Japanese forward Takaoka joined Valenciennes and French midfielder Traoré moved to Real Betis.

Everyone at the club would like to thank the departing players for their efforts and wish them well in the next stage of their careers, whilst looking forward to monitoring the progress of the youngsters out on loan.

All eyes now turn to matters on the pitch, as Tonda Eckert's Under-21s and Andrew Surman's Under-18s will continue their campaigns after the first international break of the season.