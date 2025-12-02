Southampton Under-21s fell to a 2-0 defeat to Monaco in the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday evening.

A Paris Brunner brace, with an early goal in each half, proved enough for the visitors to take the win at the Silverlake Stadium.

The contest also saw midfield stalwart Oriol Romeu handed more minutes since his recent return to the club, as the Spaniard played another 45 minutes to add an experienced head to the Under-21s side.

Saints’ best chance of the game saw Kuryu Matsuki force an excellent save from Monaco’s Yann Lienard with a curling free-kick in the first half.

Adam Lallana's side created the first opening of the game when a lofted ball over the Monaco defence saw Matsuki one-on-one with Lienard, but the keeper came out on top and won the ball cleanly to clear.

It was the French outfit who took the lead on 16 minutes, though, when Brunner got through on goal and tucked home a calm finish into the net.

A free-kick almost saw Saints get back on level terms quickly. With the ball positioned just outside the area, Kuryu Matsuki’s curled effort looked destined for the top corner but Lienard produced a flying save to turn the ball wide.

Oriol Romeu gained more minutes since his return. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Visiting striker and opening scorer Brunner then had a big chance to double his side’s advantage on the half hour mark when he intercepted a pass and went through on goal once more, but he wasted the opportunity when looking to lift the ball over Saints goalkeeper Dylan Moody.

Saints could have equalised with the last kick of the first period when a set-piece delivery from the right saw Matsuki find an unmarked Tommy Dobson-Ventura in the box, but the defender couldn’t get a clean connection on the ball.

The start to the second half from Saints was a good one and Matsuki had a shot on target that was comfortably saved after beating two players skilfully.

However, Brunner was to find the net again for Monaco to make it 2-0 on 52 minutes – superbly bringing down a pass over the defence and tucking home across goal.

Saints controlled much of the possession for the final stages of the game and kept the pressure on their opponents at the other end as they looked for a late way back into the contest.

Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh saw a half-volley well blocked by Monaco at the back and several set-piece deliveries almost fell for a Saints body in the penalty area.

Substitute Will Merry also went close in stoppage-time, but it was Monaco who held on and took the three points on offer in Group A.

Saints: Moody, Adjei-Afriyie (Merry 78'), Romeu (Awe 46'), Dobson-Ventura (c), Okunola, Dipepa (Sesay 61'), Oyekunle, Dibaga, Williams (Rohart-Brown 78'), Matsuki (Akachukwu 61'), O'Brien-Whitmarsh.

Unused subs: Fisher. Whittaker.

Yellow cards: Sesay.

Monaco: Lienard (c), Toure, Mokabakila (Babai 59'), Sitou, Valme, Cabral (Coudour 69'), Dembaga, Brunner (Chukwuani 59'), Bamba (Bein 69'), Tincres (Etonde 83'), Wamu.

Unused subs: Leunga, Schulz.

Goals: Brunner (16', 52').