This week @ St Mary's: December 2nd

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

ST MARY’S SET TO HOST LIONESSES

A memorable day at St Mary's Stadium awaits this evening as the Lionesses return to Southampton for the first time in three years as part of their 'Homecoming Series'.

Following Saturday’s 8-0 triumph over China at Wembley, England host Ghana tonight in a 7pm GMT kick-off.

Tickets for this fixture are still available to purchase.

SAINTS SET FOR HOME DOUBLEHEADER

Saints return to action with two home games in four days, starting with Saturday’s clash with Birmingham (3pm GMT).

Promoted last season as League One champions, Blues are currently sitting on the fringes of the play-off positions on their return to the Championship.

There’s a quick turnaround before Saints take on another Midlands-based club as West Brom visit St Mary’s on Tuesday 9th December (7.45pm GMT).

Tickets are on general sale for both matches.

SCHNEIDERLIN RETURNS TO STAPLEWOOD

Former fans’ favourite Morgan Schneiderlin has been spending some time at Staplewood Campus this week, and will be casting a watchful eye over Adam Lallana’s first home game in charge of Saints Under-21s this evening.

The young Saints host their Monaco counterparts at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium in the Premier League International Cup (7pm GMT) looking to build on the hard-earned point they picked up against Real Madrid on matchday one.

You can watch our interview with Schneiderlin, who joined us for a chat on his return to the training ground.

SPACEY-CALE TO HOST FESTIVE QUIZ

Kick off the Christmas season with The Dell’s Festive Quiz on Wednesday.

Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, picture rounds, music clips, and fun challenges to keep your team entertained throughout the evening.

This month’s quiz, which kicks off at 7pm GMT, will be co-hosted by Director of Women’s Football Marieanne Spacey-Cale, who scored 28 goals in 91 caps for England’s Lionesses between 1984 and 2001.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm GMT)

Tue 2: Matchday at St Mary's! England Lionesses vs Ghana (7pm GMT); Saints Under-21s vs Monaco (Silverlake Stadium, 7pm GMT); Live Premier League: Bournemouth vs Everton (7.30pm GMT), Fulham vs Man City (7.30pm GMT), Newcastle vs Tottenham (8.15pm GMT)

Wed 3: Live Premier League: Arsenal vs Brentford (7.30pm GMT), Brighton vs Aston Villa (7.30pm GMT), Burnley vs Crystal Palace (7.30pm GMT), Wolves vs Nottingham Forest (7.30pm GMT), Leeds vs Chelsea (8.15pm GMT), Liverpool vs Sunderland (8.15pm GMT)

Thu 4: Live Premier League: Man Utd vs West Ham (8pm GMT)

Fri 5: Live Championship: Hull vs Middlesbrough (8pm GMT)

Sat 6: Matchday at St Mary's! Saints vs Birmingham (3pm GMT); Live Premier League: Aston Villa vs Arsenal (12.30pm GMT), Leeds vs Liverpool (5.30pm GMT)

Sun 7: Live Premier League: Brighton vs West Ham (2pm GMT), Fulham vs Crystal Palace (4.30pm GMT)

Mon 8: Live Premier League: Wolves vs Man Utd (8pm GMT)

