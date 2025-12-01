Matchday Information: Lionesses vs Ghana Women

A memorable day at St Mary's Stadiums awaits you tomorrow as the Lionesses return for the first time in three years as part of their 'Homecoming Series'. Find out what's happening at the stadium as the Lionesses face Ghana women on Tuesday 2nd December, 7pm KO.

Tickets for this fixture are still available to purchase; you can buy them here.

The Ticket Office windows will be open from 9.30am right through to half-time, giving fans plenty of time to collect tickets, make enquiries, or get last-minute matchday support before heading inside. The ticket office can be found in the Chapel car park, next to the Saints Megastore.

Level up with LEVEL1

LEVEL1 is open open from 4pm to 11pm. Giving you the perfect window to fire up your evening. Drop in for games, good food, and big-time vibes before the match, and keep the energy going after the final whistle.

And here’s the kicker: book any activity at LEVEL1 for Tuesday 2nd December and you can claim free tickets to the Lionesses match. Just show your booking confirmation at reception and they can be yours. (first come, first served). Hurry the offer ends today!

The Dell

The Dell is open from 8am for breakfast, through to 11pm. There's limited availability across the day. Book now for pre-match or reserve your post-match table to avoid missing out.

Retail Offering

The Saints Megastore will be open from 3pm, catch the new snow graffiti on our store window!

You can also get yourself the latest Lionesses merch with a pop-up shop located in the Chapel Fan Zone.

Hospitality

Hospitality guests can enjoy early access from 4.30pm or 5pm, depending on their lounge. All guests will have received their specific opening times via email. Arrive early and make the most of your premium matchday experience.

General Admission

General Admission turnstiles, including Ticket Plus, open at 5.30pm, giving you plenty of time to get settled, grab a drink in the concourse, and soak up the build-up before kick-off.

Northam Fan Zone

The Northam Fan Zone and surrounding food units and bars will open from 5pm, giving you the perfect place to start your evening early. Grab some food, soak up the atmosphere, and get match-ready before the Lionesses take to the pitch.