Saints draw Bristol City in Adobe Women's FA Cup fourth round

Southampton FC Women will host Bristol City in the Adobe Women's FA Cup fourth round.

Saints will continue their 2025/26 journey after a high-scoring third round triumph over Royston Town, as Simon Parker's side won 10-0 at the Silverlake Stadium in their second-largest victory in the competition.

Meanwhile, fellow WSL2 side Bristol City beat Portsmouth 2-0 to advance to the fourth round and set up a remarkable fourth FA Cup meeting in the last five seasons between the two sides.

Ties in the fourth round are currently scheduled to take place across the weekend of Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 January 2026, with full fixture confirmation and ticket details to follow in due course.