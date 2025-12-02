Four more home matches now available to Members

Saints Members can now purchase another four matches at St Mary's in their exclusive priority window.

Saints Members will be able to access the following four matches from Tuesday 2nd December at 9.30am.

Southampton vs Hull City | Saturday 17th January 3pm KO | Adults from £25 and Juniors from £15

Southampton vs Sheffield United | Wednesday 21st January 7.45pm KO | Adults from £20 and Juniors from £10

Southampton vs Watford | Saturday 7th February 12.30pm KO | Adults from £25 and Juniors from £15

Southampton vs Charlton Athletic | Saturday 21st February 3pm KO | Adults from £25 and Juniors from £15

All Adult Saints Members can benefit from a £5 discount on our Category C fixture against Sheffield United. All Junior Saints Members can secure their ticket for £5 within the Kids Zone. Fans with Membership Plus may use their free ticket voucher for this Category C fixture. However this voucher can only be used once and will not be available again for other advertised fixtures if used.

Half Season Tickets still available

Secure your seat for the final 11 home matches of the season (beginning with Hull City on 17th January) and ensure you don't miss a minute of the action. By purchasing a Half Season Ticket, not only will you guarantee your seat, you'll also be taking advantage of great savings compared to purchasing tickets on a match by match basis.

Adults: starting from £238 in our Corner areas or the equivalent of £21.64 per game.

Under 18s: starting from £133 in our Kids Zone and Flanks or the equivalent of £12.09 per game.

Under 14s: starting from £48 in our Kids Zone or the equivalent of £4.36 per game.

Buy Half Season Tickets