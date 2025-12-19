Two more games available to all fans

Saints fan can now purchase their ticket for each of our home games against Hull City and Sheffield United in January.

Southampton vs Hull City | Saturday 17th January 2026 | 3pm KO

Prices start from £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors

Hull City Tickets

Southampton vs Sheffield United | Wednesday 21st January 2026 | 7.45pm KO

Prices start from £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors

Sheffield Utd Tickets

Fans with Membership Plus may use their free ticket voucher for this Category C fixture. However this voucher can only be used once and will not be available again for the other advertised fixtures if used.

All Adult Saints Members can benefit from a £5 discount on this Category C fixture. All Junior Saints Members can secure their ticket for £5 within the Kids Zone.

Derby day your way at St Mary's

Soak up the matchday atmosphere among friends, family and fellow Saints fans as we look to claim three points at Fratton Park. With a range of spaces open across the day, there’s a place for every supporter to feel at home.

Find out more here:

Derby Day Screenings