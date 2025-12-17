Derby day your way at St Mary's

Alongside our 2,700 supporters in the sold out away end we’ve got multiple different ways you can support and watch from St Mary’s.

Soak up the matchday atmosphere among friends, family and fellow Saints fans as we look to claim three points at Fratton Park. With a range of spaces open across the day, there’s a place for every supporter to feel at home.

Northam Fan Zone and The Dell

In partnership with Asahi 0.0% and Pukka, we’re bringing the buzz of an away matchday to the Northam Fan Zone.

Tickets cost just £8 and will include both a Pukka Pie and your choice of a pint of Asahi Super Dry or Meantime Anytime IPA, or a can of Asahi Super Dry 0.0%. Fans will be able to experience the lively atmosphere of the Northam Fan Zone from 10.30am as we build up with live music, interviews on stage with Saints legends and more.

Then as we countdown to kick-off you’ll have the choice of where you want to enjoy the match. Want to replicate the Northam Wall in the Fan Zone or grab some of the seating while it’s available in The Dell? Your ticket gives you access to both, with The Dell offering a more relaxed environment for supporters.

Upgrade your matchday with Hospitality

Looking for a south coast derby experience that matches the occasion? We’re opening the doors to the Markus Liebherr Lounge for you to enjoy a two-course meal, a half-time pie, two inclusive drinks, Saints legends appearing, the chance to win in competitions, and more.

Get ready for kick-off for only £75+VAT.

The rivalry ramps up at LEVEL1

Feel the away day buzz at home and cheer on the Saints in LEVEL1. Our bar is fully stocked and activities are available all day, with the match shown throughout the venue, including on our 15 ft screen.

Secure your place with a private booth booking or go big with The Dugout. Walk-ins will be available while they last. Round up your mates and experience the derby day drama.

