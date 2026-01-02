Published:
Let’s Rock Southampton 2026: Full line-up announced & tickets on sale!

Southampton… it’s time to get ready to party!

The full Let’s Rock Southampton 2026 line-up has been revealed, and it’s bigger, bolder, and more iconic than ever! Taking over St Mary’s Stadium next summer, this is set to be the ultimate 80s celebration.

Playing the festival:

  • Matt Goss: BROS Hits and More

  • Kim Wilde

  • ABC

  • Sister Sledge ft Sledgendary

  • Heaven 17

  • Jason Donovan

  • T’Pau

  • Altered Images

And hosting the day? The legendary Pat Sharp, bringing all the energy, nostalgia, and fun that makes Let’s Rock so special.

Want to make your day even more unforgettable? You can WIN a Meet & Greet with two of our headline artists.

Gather your friends, dust off your 80s outfits, and get ready for a day full of hits, memories, and pure nostalgia.

