Saints Tickets App update

Following an update to the Saints Tickets app, we are aware of several issues a number of supporters have been experiencing.

An issue with transferring tickets has now been resolved and this is now working correctly.

We are also aware that for supporters who do not have an email address on their account, their tickets for the Coventry match are yet to be sent to the lead booker. Our ticketing provider is working on this and we hope to have a resolution shortly. We will update with further information over the next 24-48 hours.

The next game the app will be in use for will be against Coventry City at 12.30pm on Saturday 20th December and limited tickets are still available to purchase.

