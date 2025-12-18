Last chance to join us this Saturday for Coventry (H)

There are less than 700 tickets left for our festive fixture against Coventry City on Saturday 20th December at 12.30pm.

Saints will look to bounce back and continue their home form as the Sky Blues visit St Mary's for the final home game of 2025. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

With a LEVEL1 Matchday Package, you'll get two and a half hours of exclusive access to one of the activities before or after any Saints match. Pick your activity and own it. Every player gets a main meal from our matchday buffet, a drink and Jude’s ice cream included. That’s fuel, fun and bragging rights sorted. Secure your package now, from £30 per person with limited slots available each match, either before or after the match.

There's limited availability for you to join other Saints supporters in The Dell. Build up to kick-off with a drink bite to eat from our matchday menu. You can also join us after the final whistle for your post-match debrief.

Half Season Tickets are now on sale for both our Men's and Women's teams. By purchasing a Half Season Ticket, not only will you guarantee your seat, you'll also be taking advantage of great savings compared to purchasing tickets on a match by match basis. Ensure you don't miss a minute of the action and purchase now.

Beginning with Hull City on Saturday 17th January, our Half Season Tickets will give you access to the final eleven home games of the season.

Soak up the matchday atmosphere among friends, family and fellow Saints fans as we look to claim three points at Fratton Park. With a range of spaces open across the day, there’s a place for every supporter to feel at home.

Middlesbrough (A)

All fans now purchase their ticket as Saints take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday 4th January at 3pm. We have received a maximum allocation of 2,116 tickets. Prices start from £32 for Adults £24 for Over 65s and £15 for Under 18s.

