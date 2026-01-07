Season Ticket additional window open for Watford game

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our upcoming home game against Watford on Saturday 7th February 2026 at 12.30pm.

Season Ticket holders have until Thursday 8th January at 9.30am to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window. Following this, any remaining tickets will go on general sale.

Derby day your way at St Mary's

Not going to Fratton Park? You can still feel the matchday atmosphere at St Mary's with a range of spaces open across the day. With our Northam Fan Zone & The Dell package, for just £8, we’re bringing the away matchday buzz to the Northam Fan Zone with Asahi 0.0% and Pukka. Included in the ticket price, you'll get a Pukka Pie plus a drink. Join us from 10.30am for live music and Saints legends on stage, then watch the match in the lively Fan Zone or the more relaxed Dell — your ticket gives access to both.

