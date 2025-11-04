This week @ St Mary's: November 4th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

ECKERT TO LEAD SAINTS AT QPR

Under-21s Head Coach Tonda Eckert will take interim charge of the Men’s First Team for the first time when Saints travel to QPR on Wednesday night (7.45pm GMT).

The club parted ways with Will Still on Sunday evening, with Rubén Martinez, Clément Lemaitre and Carl Martin also leaving their positions.

Saints will then return to St Mary’s on Saturday for the final game before the November international break, hosting Sheffield Wednesday in a 3pm GMT kick-off.

Sheff Wed (h) tickets

UNDER-21S CONTINUE FINE FORM

Our Under-21s followed up their spirited showing against Real Madrid with an impressive away win at Tottenham in Premier League 2.

Last Wednesday attracted a crowd of more than 10,000 fans at St Mary’s as Saints fought back to claim a point against the Spanish giants thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from Abdul Okunola in the Premier League International Cup.

Returning to league action on Saturday, Eckert’s side took maximum points thanks to first-half goals from Baylee Dipepa and Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

Next up for the Under-21s is a home game against Arsenal in Premier League 2 on Friday night (7pm GMT) at Staplewood.

Our Under-18s, whose meeting with Chelsea was postponed at the weekend, will return to action with a trip to Brighton in the Under-18 Premier League on Saturday (11am GMT).

WOMEN DENIED BY LATE FOREST DOUBLE

A late quickfire double saw Southampton FC Women fall to a narrow defeat against Nottingham Forest after a closely-fought match in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

Forest took a first-half lead at St Mary’s through Nahikari García, but Mary Bashford levelled on the stroke of half time.

Jess Simpson's header put Saints ahead, but her goal was cancelled out by a late Charlie Wellings brace, who turned the tide in the space of three minutes after arriving off the bench.

Next up for Saints in the league is a trip to Charlton on Sunday (2pm GMT), followed by a League Cup tie at West Ham on Wednesday 12th November (7pm GMT).

VAN GERWEN HEADLINES STAR-STUDDED DARTS LINE-UP

The oche is calling at St Mary’s this Thursday, as A Night at the Darts returns for its third instalment.

Headlining the night is Michael van Gerwen, with the three-time world champion joined by Chris Dobey, Vincent van der Voort and Robert Owen.

Whilst general admission tickets have sold out, our Platinum Experience is still available, including meet and greet with the players and the opportunity to play against them on stage.

A Night at the Darts 3

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm GMT)

Tue 4: Live Champions League: Slavia Prague vs Arsenal (5.45pm GMT), Liverpool vs Real Madrid (8pm GMT)

Wed 5: Quiz Night (7pm GMT); Live Championship: QPR vs Saints (7.45pm GMT)

Thu 6: A Night at the Darts 3 (7.30pm GMT)

Fri 7: Live Championship: Watford vs Bristol City (8pm GMT)

Sat 8: Matchday at St Mary's! Live Premier League: Tottenham vs Manchester United (12.30pm GMT), Sunderland vs Arsenal (5.30pm GMT), Chelsea vs Wolves (8pm GMT)

Sun 9: Live Premier League: Aston Villa vs Bournemouth (2pm GMT), Brentford vs Newcastle (2pm GMT), Crystal Palace vs Brighton (2pm GMT), Nottingham Forest vs Leeds (2pm GMT), Manchester City vs Liverpool (4.30pm GMT); Live Brazilian Grand Prix (5pm GMT)

Mon 10: Live League Two: Cheltenham vs Notts County (8pm GMT)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint