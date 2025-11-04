Saints Members have exclusive priority access to a further two home matches from tomorrow morning at 9.30am.

From 9.30am on Wednesday 5th November both Coventry City and Millwall tickets will be available to Saints Members to purchase. With festive fixtures proving popular over the years at St Mary's, Members are encouraged to purchase during their exclusive window.

Coventry City

Saints take on Coventry City at St Mary's on Saturday 20th December at 12.30pm. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Coventry City Tickets

Millwall

Southampton start their year by facing Millwall on Thursday 1st January at 3pm. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Millwall Tickets

Enjoy St Mary's Hospitality

Want to experience the best St Mary's has to offer? Don't miss out on celebrating the festive period with family, friends or colleagues across our wide ranging hospitality experiences.

Prices start from £180

Want to get your ticket early?

Not a Saints Member yet and want to get your tickets first as well as receiving a number of other benefits? Check out our memberships page and become a Saint today.

Become a Saint

Last chance to to get your ticket for this weekend

You've still got time to join us this weekend as Sheffield Wednesday travels to St Mary's on Saturday 8th November (3pm KO).

Prices start from £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Secure Your Ticket